YEAs in Ukraine: Training ‘Learning about EU history and institutions with YEAs’ in Burshtyn

On 13 October, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine, including Community Manager Yuliia Vaida and Mentorship Facilitator Nataliia Balitska, conducted an offline training session titled ‘Learning about EU history and institutions with YEAs’ for young people in Burshtyn, Ivano Frankivsk region. The comprehensive training included informal introductions, presentations on the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative, a lecture on the history and main institutions of the European Union, and interactive games to reinforce learning.

Increased Knowledge: The training session successfully provided insights to over 35 young Ukrainians about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ programme, the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ Initiative, and the history, structure, values, symbols, and key institutions of the European Union.

Target Audience: The primary target audience for this event was young people aged 13–15 years old.

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with the NGO AMER, highlighting the importance of partnerships in delivering educational initiatives.

Campaign Linked: The training session was linked to the broader Youth Campaign, emphasising the collective effort to educate and engage young people in EU-related activities.

This initiative not only provided valuable knowledge to the participants about the EU but also demonstrated the collaborative efforts of Young European Ambassadors and the NGO AMER in promoting awareness and understanding of the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative among the youth in Burshtyn.