YEAs in EU/UK: School visit – Lycée P. Boutet de Monvel

On 19 September, as part of the Europe-Mobile project, Young European Ambassador (YEA) Shahru Shabanov, in collaboration with the Europe-Mobile team, visited Lycée P. Boutet de Monvel in Metz, France, to introduce the YEAs Initiative and encourage new member participation.

Event Location: Metz, France

Results Achieved:

  1. Youth Engagement: The event successfully reached out to 60 high school students, fostering engagement and awareness about the Young European Ambassadors Initiative.
  2. Program Promotion: The initiative effectively promoted the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST Programme and the call for new members to join the YEAs.

Target Audience: The primary target for this event was high school students.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: The event engaged directly with 60 high school students, providing a platform for face-to-face communication to promote the YEAs Initiative.

YEAs Involved: The activity was facilitated by one Young European Ambassador, Shahru Shabanov.

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with Genshagen Stiftung, emphasising the importance of partnerships in promoting EU-related initiatives and engaging with the youth.

This initiative not only expanded the reach of the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ Initiative but also encouraged active participation from high school students in Metz. The collaboration with Genshagen Stiftung further strengthened the impact of the event and highlighted the collective effort to engage and educate the youth about EU-related opportunities.

YEAs in EU/UK: School visit – Lycée P. Boutet de Monvel

