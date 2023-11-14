YEAs in Georgia: Making handicrafts with attributes of the European Union and Georgia

On September 25 and 28, EuroClub Keda hosted a Skills Day and Epoxy Workshop, providing local youth in Adjara with an opportunity to delve into the symbolism of the EU, understand policies supporting entrepreneurship and skills development, and recognise the importance of empowering women in the private sector. The participants engaged in crafting epoxy figures featuring EU-Georgia flags and other EU-related symbols.

Event Location: EuroClub Keda, Adjara

Results Achieved:

Informed Youth: Participants were informed about EU policies related to skills development and women’s empowerment. Raised Awareness: The event successfully raised awareness about the European Union. Entrepreneurship and Women Empowerment: Discussions emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and the empowerment of women in the business sector.

Target Audience: The primary target for this event was youth from Keda Public School.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: The event engaged 30 participants directly, facilitating face-to-face communication for a more personalized learning experience.

Social Media Reach: The event achieved a broad online reach with 3000 interactions on social media platforms, extending the impact beyond the immediate participants.

YEAs Involved: The success of the activity was driven by the active participation of five Young European Ambassadors.

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with Keda Public School, showcasing the importance of partnerships in community engagement and education.

This initiative not only provided practical skills through the epoxy workshop but also served as a platform to educate and engage local youth in discussions about EU policies, entrepreneurship, and the empowerment of women. The collaboration with Keda Public School further strengthened the community ties and the impact of the event.