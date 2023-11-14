EU and UNDP support International Forum on the Russian War against Ukraine’s impact on nature

More than 400 delegates from international organisations, donor countries, government institutions and civil society gathered at the ‘United for Justice. United for Nature’ International Forum. They discussed and deliberated solutions to the looming environmental crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine organised the event thanks to EU funding and organisational support by UNDP, under the EU4Climate initiative.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal opened the conference, joined by Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries.

“We must recognise that environmental destruction carries enduring implications, impacting generations and reaching far beyond Ukraine’s borders,” said Commissioner Sinkevičius. “An accurate mapping of the environmental damage is a pivotal first step in elaborating a post-war green recovery plan for Ukraine, and the European Union will continue to support the initiatives of the Ukrainian government in this field.”

The Forum concluded with the presentation of the International Environmental Declaration project.

