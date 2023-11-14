National Traffic Department receives equipment from New Zealand Police

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Traffic Department (NTD) have received several safety equipment from New Zealand through the Solomon Islands Police Support Programme (SIPSP) during a gifting ceremony yesterday (13 November 2023) at the National Traffic Department (NTD).

The equipment includes high visibility reflectorized glow jackets, torches and traffic wands.

SIPSP Team Leader (TL) Inspector Warwick McKee says, “We are proud to support our RSIPF NTD colleagues with these safety equipment to ensure that they are safe and visible whilst doing their job both at day and night time.”

“The equipment will allow NTD to implement road policing prevention work to reduce crash and victimisation on the roads and prevent deaths and injuries on the roads,” said Mr McKee.

NTD Director Superintendent William Foufaka says, “We are pleased to have received these gifts just in time for the Pacific Games 2023. These equipment will definitely improve and make our jobs easier and not only during the games but after the event as well.”

Superintendent Foufaka thanked the SIPSP for the equipment that will further enhance the capacity of the NTD to deliver the services they provide more effectively.

NTD Director William Foufaka giving his remarks.

Group photo

RSIPF Press