Police investigates suspicious death of a-60-year old male person in Makira-Ulawa Province

Police in Kirakira are investigating the death of a 60-old male person after he was found dead in a bush a few meters away from his village.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province, Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “The 60-year-old deceased from Ere’ere village in Ugi Island went missing on 8 November 2023 and his body was found the day after.

PPC Sitai says, “It was alleged that the deceased was found with bruises on his body with an imprint on the ground surface of when his body was dragged to where he was found.”

Superintendent Sitai says, “Arrangements made for post-mortem were not possible due to the bad weather, preventing the pathologist team from Honiara to come over. However the initial report was done by the nurse in charge of Kerepei clinic.”

Mr. Sitai conveys his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased for the loss of their loved one.

“I call on the good people of Ere’ere who may have witnessed the tragic incident to come forward to officers at the Kirakira Police Station with information you may have or call 50266 and 50276,” PPC Sitai.

RSIPF Press