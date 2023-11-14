Rhonda Rochelle O’Kane: A ‘devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Rhonda Rochelle O’Kane

March 16, 1946 – January 9, 2023

Rhonda passed with her husband and children by her side. She was born in San Francisco to Avalon W. Aubert and Benjamin O. Aubert. Rhonda’s brother Ben was born a few years later. Rhonda and Benjamin grew up in a creative and love-filled home. To her brother Ben, she was both a loving sister and a best friend. In 1961, she met Val O’Kane and, in 1964, while living in Hawaii, they were married in a little church overlooking the ocean. They had two children, Sean and Cynthia, and decided to raise them in the rural environment of Humboldt County. Rhonda described their child rearing ethos as producing “free range children,” and so we were…

Rhonda was employed in Southern Humboldt at various businesses over the years, such as: Music for Little People, Collin’s Sheet Metal, The Woodrose Cafe, Miclette Insurance, and Open Circle Trading Company. She also sold vegetables at the Garberville Farmers’ Market.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Her granddaughters, Ashley and Maeve, were her sunshine. Over many years, Rhonda and Val’s home was a place where friends and family gathered and wonderful memories were made. Friendships were forged over the ping pong table, volleyball court and, of course, the food… Other gatherings included surfing, abalone dives, fishing and camping at Ruth Lake, BBQs and swimming at Benbow Lake.

She loved boogie boarding in Mexico and Northern California and was an adventurous kayaker. She was serious about camping, and, with maps in hand, organized years of campouts. She would also pack up her fishing gear and, sometimes on a whim, head out on her own adventures.

She was skilled with mosaic tile, sewing, and knitting. She also excelled at carpentry and cooking. She could teach herself almost anything and loved passing along her knowledge to others. She was a courageous humanitarian and an environmental activist. She was a musician; she played the accordion and ukulele, and was in a ukulele band. She was also on a bocce ball team.

Rhonda and Val bought land and built a house in Piercy, where they were active in the Piercy Volunteer Fire Department. Rhonda established deep friendships in Piercy and, being an ardent reader, was often seen at the bookmobile. While living in Piercy, she became a grandmother, and watched Maeve take her first steps. There were many years of family gatherings often involving the wild antics of her granddaughters, Ashley and Maeve. She made a point of taking them on adventures over the years.

Rhonda had a courageous spirit throughout her life. In 2017, she moved to La Manzanilla, Mexico to enjoy the warm climate and ocean. While in Mexico, she made wonderful friends, volunteered at a non -profit bookstore, and participated in community projects. In Mexico, she and her friends would often take road trips to different artisan communities and remote beaches. She enjoyed snuggling on her couch with her beloved dog Scruffy while reading murder mysteries. In 2022, she returned to her home in Rio Dell to be closer to her family and friends.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Val, children Sean and Cynthia (Nathan Shepard), brother Ben Aubert, sister-in-law Joyce Corpuz Aubert, sister-in-law Patricia Echevarria, brother-in-law Michael O’Kane, nephews Joseph and Thomas O’Kane, and brother-in-law, Tom O’Kane, granddaughters Ashley Biggs and Maeve Dimmick (Liam Hessler), great -grandson Ronan Hessler, and her cat Taj. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Aubert and Avalon Aubert, sister-in-law Yoko O’Kane, brother-in-law Richard O’Kane, father-in-law Herb Echevarria, mother-in-law Eileen Echevarria, and father-in-law Bob O’Kane. A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be announced at a later date.