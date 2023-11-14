Submit Release
City of Arcata is Now Enrolling for Break Camps

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

Camp participant Juliette O’Brien playing on the slide.

Enrollment is now open for youth camps during Thanksgiving and winter breaks! 

Arcata Recreation offers camps during school breaks. Camp is available for three days during Thanksgiving week, Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 22 and winter break Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 and again Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 5. Kindergarteners through fifth graders enjoy arts and crafts, group games and activities and free play at the Arcata Community Center. 

Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early drop-off is at 8 a.m. and late pick-up is at 5:30 p.m. for no extra charge. Thanksgiving Camp is $102 (non-Arcata residents add $13.50) and winter camps are $136 per week (non-Arcata residents add $13.50). 

Call Arcata Recreation for pre-registration information at (707) 822-7091 or register online at cityofarcata.org/rec.

