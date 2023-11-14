Clickstay Challenges Traditional Airbnb Model with Links to Other Platforms and No Service Fees
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickstay is an established player in the vacation rentals market, with over 20 years of helping renters find self-catering villas and apartments worldwide. It has now unveiled a game-changing innovation that is set to disrupt the industry.
Clickstay’s new feature, allowing owners to link to their listings on Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo, opens up the short-term rental market and gives complete transparency to renters looking to find the perfect, and best value, self-catering holiday accommodation.
Clickstay’s commitment to openness means guests can compare prices across multiple platforms, helping them find the best deal. Accessing reviews on other sites, and cross-checking owner details helps them establish trust, allowing them to make more informed decisions and potentially save money on their bookings.
Clickstay's direct payment feature already allows guests to connect directly with property owners, simplifying the reservation process and eliminating controlling third parties. This ensures a seamless and personalised booking experience, and allows owners to maintain control over their own bookings and relationships with their guests. Owners can employ Clickstay’s system to manage bookings; this allows for secure card payments and means that owner and guest benefit from a range of booking tools, such as emails to remind when payments are due, generated booking contracts, review requests and so on. But this is simply software that enables direct bookings; guests make bookings with, and payments to, the owners, rather than to Clickstay, in contrast to how other platforms operate.
A defining characteristic of Clickstay’s system is the removal of owner commissions, replaced by a simple 3% payment fee, enabling owners to keep a larger share of the rental price. This fair and competitive approach to pricing allows property owners to enjoy a significant boost to their profits, making Clickstay an appealing platform for listing properties. As importantly, with no service fees, Clickstay offers guests unbeatable value. Travelers can now find accommodation at lower costs, making it an ideal choice for those seeking budget-friendly options without sacrificing quality and trustworthiness.
Clickstay's push for owners to link to their other listings, its direct payment option and its no-service-fees policy marks a turning point in the short-term rentals industry and is set to transform the way renters and property owners engage with one another.
