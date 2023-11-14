Bauxite Mining Market to Hit US$ 32.32 Billion by 2033 : Fact. MR Report

Need for Bauxite Mining Increasing Due to Rising Demand for Aluminium Worldwide

Rockville , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bauxite mining market has been valued at US$ 16.83 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033), as per a new study by Fact.MR.



Bauxite operations have expanded due to the increased demand for aluminum on a global scale. The production and export of bauxite contribute significantly to the global economy and bring in a sizable amount of money for several nations. Over the coming years, the worldwide bauxite market is predicted to expand steadily due to rising demand for aluminum in sectors including building, transportation, and packaging.

A small number of multinational corporations control the world's bauxite business, which is largely focused on exports. Rising environmental concerns and geopolitical dangers are other problems the sector is dealing with. The bauxite mining market is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years due to its extensive industrial applications.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 32.32 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 59 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bauxite mining market reached a valuation of US$ 15.73 billion in 2022.

The market is projected to expand at 6.6% CAGR and reach US$ 32.32 billion by 2033.

Alumina production is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2033.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at 3.2% CAGR through 2033.

Australia’s bauxite mining market stands at a value of US$ 5.3 billion in 2023.

“Rising environmental concerns related to mining activities likely to impact bauxite mining market expansion to some extent,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinea (CBG

Alcoa Corporation

Rio Tinto Plc

National Aluminium Company Limited

Australian Bauxite Ltd.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Metro Mining Ltd

ASHAPURA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES

Aluminium Corporation of China

United Company Rusal PLC



Market Growth Strategies

The mining of bauxite around the world is fiercely competitive and major corporations are using a variety of tactics to acquire an advantage. Expanding already-existing mining operations is one of the main strategies. Expanding the company's production capacity and geographic reach requires buying new mines or mining rights in various countries.

Market expansion is also being achieved through strategic alliances and collaborations. Companies are collaborating with other market participants to gain access to new technologies and markets to make the most of each other's capabilities and to improve their ability to compete.

Competition Analysis:

Prominent industry participants are employing an array of tactics to attain a competitive advantage in the intensely rivalrous worldwide bauxite mining domain. Increasing the current mining operations is one of the main strategies. This involves the acquisition of new mines or mining rights in other regions in order to increase the company's production capacity and geographic reach. To improve the quality of bauxite produced, another strategy is to concentrate on technological developments in addition to research and development.

Industry participants are starting to favor sustainable mining techniques more and more. Concerns about how mining activities affect the environment are driving investments by businesses toward environmentally friendly mining practices and technologies. Businesses can reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their reputation with investors and customers by implementing sustainable practices.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bauxite mining market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on application (production of alumina, non-metallurgical products [abrasives, refractories, chemicals, others]), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

