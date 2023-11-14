EMU Faculty of Architecture Students’ Posters Exhibited at The International UNICERA 2023 Fair

The posters of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture students were exhibited at the International Ceramic Bathroom Kitchen Fair, UNICERA, held from 6 to 10 November, 2023. UNICERA is Turkey's largest and the world's second-largest specialized fair. The showcased posters will continue to be displayed at future fairs in different countries.

As part of the International Design Week organized by the EMU Faculty of Architecture, the theme 'Create Together' aimed to critically understand and discuss the value of the design world and the challenges it faces today. This event, held in May 2023, resulted in innovative projects through collaborations with various participants.

Additionally, the collaboration between the EMU Faculty of Architecture and MEPAŞ led to the notable event, the 'Creative Advertising Poster Competition' within the 'ECA-SEREL & Eastern Mediterranean University Design Week Event.' In this context, the posters developed by EMU Faculty of Architecture students, evaluated by a jury consisting of EMU Faculty of Communication and Faculty of Architecture members, were presented to the public through a street exhibition in Famagusta Old Town, including a public vote.

Following the evaluation process, the EMU Faculty of Architecture, along with Interior Architecture Department student Arda Fethi Akgün, who won the first prize, achieved the success of having all awarded posters exhibited at UNICERA.

Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun, the Dean of the EMU Faculty of Architecture, along with Vice Deans Prof. Dr. Asu Tozan and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nevter Zafer Cömert, attended the fair as invited guests along with the students whose posters were deemed worthy of exhibition. They had the opportunity to meet with representatives from various institutions and organizations in the education, industry, and application fields, fostering discussions and collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Atun emphasized the significance of being present on the international platform as the EMU Faculty of Architecture, noting positive steps taken for future collaborations and highlighting the importance of the students' achievements.