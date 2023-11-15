green sweep Extends Helping Hand to Cancer Patients With Cleaning For a Reason Collaboration
green sweep continues its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason to offer free services to individuals undergoing cancer treatment.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- green sweep, a reputable cleaning company known for its commitment to community service, continues its collaboration with the non-profit organization Cleaning for a Reason, providing free house cleaning services to individuals battling cancer. As part of this partnership, the company offers its services at no cost to cancer patients, easing the burden of maintaining a clean and healthy living environment during their treatment journey.
Cancer patients often face numerous challenges, and maintaining a clean home can become a daunting task amidst their medical treatments and recovery. Recognizing the importance of a clean and safe living space, green sweep has stepped up to make a meaningful contribution to the community by joining hands with Cleaning for a Reason.
Molly Moran, the CEO and Founder of green sweep said: "We believe in the power of a clean and comforting home, especially during challenging times. Cancer patients and their families deserve a helping hand, and we’re honored to be a part of their support system. Our partnership with Cleaning for a Reason allows us to give back to our community in a meaningful way and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.”
“We hope that our free services provide a small but significant source of relief to cancer patients as they focus on their health and well-being." Ms. Moran concluded.
About: green sweep is a woman-owned cleaning company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, boasting nearly 15 years of experience in the industry. Over the years, the company has earned multiple awards for its exceptional cleaning services, making it a trusted name in the community. Specializing in residential, deep, move, and office cleaning, green sweep is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness while providing clients with a healthier and more comfortable living or working environment.
