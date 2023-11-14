Unleashing Firepower, is a New Business Leadership Book that taps into the wisdom and experience of 12 Co- Authors

Unleashing Firepower has assembled an A-Team of expert Co-Authors

Coach M J Tolan, Leadership Advocate and Author has Hand Picked a Powerful A-Team of 12 Global Experts to Create Unleashing Firepower for Business Leaders

Unleashing Firepower is designed for entrepreneurs who aspire to excel, business leaders seeking to innovate, and individuals who aim to transform their visions into realities.”” — Coach M J Tolan

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: "New Book Release: Unleashing Firepower - Masters of Business Excellence on Amazon"

We are excited to announce the release of a new book, "Unleashing Firepower: Masters of Business Excellence" now available on Amazon.

This book, compiled by renowned business entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Coach M J Tolan, offers valuable insights and strategies for achieving success in the competitive world of business.

He has gathered experts to tap into their own unique experiences to share with readers among them a former Navy Seal, a 3 Star General (ret) a Performance Psychologist, a Data Analyst and so many more top talents as co-authors.

In today's fast-paced business landscape, it is crucial for companies to constantly evolve and adapt to stay ahead of the competition. "Unleashing Firepower" provides a comprehensive guide for businesses of all sizes to achieve excellence and reach their full potential. The book covers a wide range of topics including leadership, innovation, marketing, and data interpretation, AI, making it a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, executives, and managers alike.

What sets "Unleashing Firepower" apart is its practical approach to business excellence. The 12 diverse experts assembled by Coach MJ to Co-author the book, draw from their extensive experience working with successful companies and provides actionable advice that can be implemented immediately. The book also includes real-life examples, making it a relatable and engaging read for anyone looking to improve their business.

"Unleashing Firepower" has already received rave reviews from early readers, with many praising its practicality and relevance in today's business world. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to take their business to the next level. It is now available for purchase on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats.

Many of the co-authors have been invited to speak and share their stories at the Global World Class Leadership Forum November 18th.

"Unleashing Firepower is designed for entrepreneurs who aspire to excel, business leaders seeking to innovate, and individuals who aim to transform their visions into realities.” said Coach MJ Tolan.

Don't miss out on this valuable resource for achieving business excellence. Get your copy of "Unleashing Firepower" today and unleash the full potential of your business. For more information, please visit the book's Amazon page.

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Unleashing Firepower Meet the 'A-Team' of Co-Authors