Journey Safely This Thanksgiving with GJEL's ThanksRide Home Initiative

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thanksgiving, GJEL Accident Attorneys are redefining road safety with their innovative "ThanksRide Home: Thanksgiving Safe Travel Program." This initiative is a testament to GJEL's dedication to ensuring everyone has a secure and worry-free return from their holiday festivities. Embracing the spirit of Thanksgiving, GJEL is offering complimentary rides through cab, Uber, and Lyft services to discourage drunk driving and promote safety.

Key Features of the Program:

*Duration: Available from the evening of November 22nd, 2023, starting at 5 PM, to the morning of November 24th, 2023, until 11 AM.

*Eligibility Criteria: Open to individuals 21 years old and above with a valid driving license.

*Reimbursement Process: Up to $15.00 per ride, reimbursed via PayPal.

*Geographical Coverage: Available in the Bay Area, San Jose, Oakland, Tri-Valley metro area, Fresno, or Sacramento.

*Submission Period: Reimbursement claims to be submitted by November 30, 2023.

*Restrictions: One reimbursement per household and PayPal email address. Limited to one GJEL yearly initiative.

*Pre-registration required. Click here to claim your ticket.

"In the heart of Thanksgiving, we find not only a time for celebration but also a time for responsibility and care," mentions Luke Ellis, from GJEL Accident Attorneys. "Through 'ThanksRide Home', we're weaving a tapestry of safety and mindfulness on our roads."

Adding to this, Attorney Andy Gillin remarks, "Having seen the consequences of road accidents in my career, our commitment at GJEL is unwavering towards making our roads a safer place, particularly during high-risk times like Thanksgiving. This program is our pledge towards that commitment."

About GJEL Accident Attorneys:

A pillar of legal expertise and community care, GJEL Accident Attorneys have long been advocates for public safety in California. Their expertise in personal injury law is paralleled by their dedication to initiatives like "ThanksRide Home," which reflect their commitment to community well-being. This program is run by GJEL Oakland.

For further information about the "ThanksRide Home" program or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Address: 11 Embarcadero West #133, Oakland, CA 94607