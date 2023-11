AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2023 CLASS OF YOUNG LEADERS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Swiss Foundation is proud to announce the Young Leaders Class of 2023. Created in 1990 by Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation’s Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders across sectors of business, government, education, healthcare, technology, innovation and more.This week, the American and Swiss Young Leaders are gathering in Rüschlikon, Zurich, hosted by Swiss Re with international travel sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd., for an intensive seven-day program to learn, to generate dialogue on leadership, and to strengthen U.S.-Swiss relations. The Conference provides an opportunity for Young Leaders to make meaningful connections, engage in discussion, and grow their understanding and commitment to the friendship between the two Sister republics. This historic friendship reaches back over two centuries to the time when Switzerland and the United States were called the “Sister Republics”, with shared democratic values, including liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise. The Young Leaders will meet top executives and government leaders with visits including Swiss Re Headquarters, Swiss Parliament in Bern, Google Cloud Offices, On Headquarters, ETH Zurich, and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented, “For over 75 years, the American Swiss Foundation has supported the traditional friendship between the two countries through citizen-to-citizen diplomacy, and our Young Leaders program has been critical to our mission. We are honored to be join by this esteemed group of fifty-three American and Swiss Young Leaders. We are grateful to Swiss Re and Swiss International Air Lines for their most generous support.”American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated, “We are delighted to welcome American Young Leaders to Switzerland to join the Swiss Young Leaders here at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue in Rüschlikon. This time together will be immensely valuable for both countries to enhance the bonds of friendship and understanding for year to come.”The Class of 2023 includes:2023 U.S. Young LeadersCourtenay Brown, Economics Reporter, AxiosKevin Marino Cabrera, Commissioner, Miami Dade CountyOlivia Chalos, Associate, Sullivan & Cromwell LLPEmily Clise, Head of National Security Business, Ginkgo BioworksGina Conti, Manager CEO Content & Campaigns, NovartisJustin Durbin, Director, NYSE InstituteUgonna Eze, Judicial Law Clerk, U.S. District CourtsCatharine O’Neill Gillihan, CEO, Meriwether FarmsAna Hageage, Chief of Staff, U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training AdministrationHeather Jankins, Head of Operations and Finance, Data Sciences Platform, Broad Institute of MIT and HarvardPatrick Kelly, Major, Assistant Professor of International Affairs, United States Military Academy at West PointNick Lau, Strategic Advisor to the Brazilian Football Confederation, Co-Founder and President, Sport Impact GroupLuke Lindberg, President & CEO, South Dakota TradeRuth Link-Gelles, Epidemiologist, Centers for Disease Control and PreventionQuinton Lucas, Mayor, Kansas CityMeghan Lukens, State Representative, Colorado House of RepresentativesRachael Stephens Parker, Executive Director, Governor’s Workforce Development Board, State of MarylandKatie Pavlich, Contributor, Fox News; Editor, Townhall MediaDaniel Perez, Speaker Designate, Florida House of RepresentativesSally Portman, Chief Operating Officer, TAG StrategiesJohn R. Pughe, Cerberus Capital Management; Founder & CEO Pughe Consulting, LLCMarcellus Rolle, Head of Communications and Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Switzerland to the United StatesChristina Thompson, Correspondent, NewsmaxAnnabelle Timsit, Breaking-News Reporter, The Washington PostNathan Uldricks, Head of Product Strategy, Fabius Labs; Board Chair, Pine Township GovernmentStephen Wu, Vice President, Litigation, Fox CorporationAlice Yu, Privacy and Civil Liberties Lead, Palantir Technologies2023 Swiss Young LeadersPhilipp F. Albers-Schönberg, Investment Director, Helvetica Capital AGVincent Barras, First Secretary of the Political Affairs Section, Swiss Embassy to the United StatesFrancesco Bianchi, Head Legal & Compliance COO, Vontobel Swiss Financial AdvisorsSusanne Huesser Binz, Business Operations Lead, Global Neuroscience Therapeutic Area, NovartisDanielle Brassel, Director Responsible Investment, Zurich InsuranceMolly Conway, Founder and Principal, Conway Capitol ConsultingLionel Dossetto, Managing Director, AccentureFederica Du Pasquier, Strategy & Humanitarian Diplomacy, International Committee of the Red CrossChloe Fässler-Higgins, Legal Counsel, NestléJeannine Graf, Branch Manager, SchindlerLena Harding, Chief Data Officer and Head Business Development, UBSErich James Hösli, Head of Corporate Development, SICPA SAMatthias Howald, Market Head, Holcim South-Germany & Haut Rhin, HolcimRenu Ann Joseph, Lead Data Scientist, QuantumBasel, CEO & Founder, Luminant AnalyticsAlexandre Meldem, Managing Director, Americas, FlyabilityCharlotte Mueller, Chief Economist Europe, Director, Swiss Re InstituteChristina Müller, Market Access Partner, RocheAlexander Pieper, Head of Building Products, Artemis GroupCarina Richenberger, Principal, Boston Consulting GroupSabrina Rossi, Former Economic Advisor, U.S. EmbassyLarissa Schefer, Head of Office for Faculty Affairs, ETH ZurichPhilip Sommer, Healthcare Advisory Leader, PwC ZurichAnnalisa Syz, Head Structured Financing Solutions Wealth Management Switzerland, Credit SuisseJoel Weber, Senior Manager, Integration & Separation Advisory, DeloitteMarco Willa, Senior Director, Head of Regional Sales Switzerland, Swiss International Air Lines, Zurich AirportLinus Zweifel, Attorney, Bär & Karrer Ltd.About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,400 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.