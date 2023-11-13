Senate Bill 259 Printer's Number 1225

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - administered by or relating to the agency or amending, revising

or otherwise altering the terms and provisions of an existing

regulation, or prescribing the practice or procedure before the

agency. THE TERM SHALL NOT INCLUDE A PROCLAMATION, EXECUTIVE

ORDER, DIRECTIVE OR SIMILAR DOCUMENT ISSUED BY THE GOVERNOR, BUT

SHALL INCLUDE A REGULATION WHICH MAY BE PROMULGATED BY AN

AGENCY, ONLY WITH THE APPROVAL OF THE GOVERNOR.

"Regulatory requirement." An action required to be taken or

information required to be provided in accordance with a statute

or regulation in order to access government services or operate

and conduct business by a regulated entity.

"Secretary." The Secretary of the Budget.

§ 4403. Establishment.

(a) Direction and duration of program.--The office shall be

under the direction of the secretary, who shall administer a

three-year regulatory reduction pilot program beginning July 1,

2023, and ending July 1, 2026, for pilot agencies. AFTER THE

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION AND ENDING 36 MONTHS AFTER THE

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION.

(b) Program focus and reduction.--The program shall focus on

regulations promulgated and administered by pilot agencies. The

stated goal of the program shall be to reduce unnecessary

regulatory requirements, compliance costs and regulatory burden

across pilot agencies by July 1, 2026 25% WITHIN 36 MONTHS .

(c) Baseline regulatory catalog.--The secretary shall ensure

that pilot agencies develop a baseline regulatory catalog by

October 1, 2023, NO LATER THAN SIX MONTHS AFTER THE EFFECTIVE

DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION that identifies:

(1) The total number and type of regulations and

regulatory requirements currently promulgated or administered

