Senate Bill 259 Printer's Number 1225
PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - administered by or relating to the agency or amending, revising
or otherwise altering the terms and provisions of an existing
regulation, or prescribing the practice or procedure before the
agency. THE TERM SHALL NOT INCLUDE A PROCLAMATION, EXECUTIVE
ORDER, DIRECTIVE OR SIMILAR DOCUMENT ISSUED BY THE GOVERNOR, BUT
SHALL INCLUDE A REGULATION WHICH MAY BE PROMULGATED BY AN
AGENCY, ONLY WITH THE APPROVAL OF THE GOVERNOR.
"Regulatory requirement." An action required to be taken or
information required to be provided in accordance with a statute
or regulation in order to access government services or operate
and conduct business by a regulated entity.
"Secretary." The Secretary of the Budget.
§ 4403. Establishment.
(a) Direction and duration of program.--The office shall be
under the direction of the secretary, who shall administer a
three-year regulatory reduction pilot program beginning July 1,
2023, and ending July 1, 2026, for pilot agencies. AFTER THE
EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION AND ENDING 36 MONTHS AFTER THE
EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION.
(b) Program focus and reduction.--The program shall focus on
regulations promulgated and administered by pilot agencies. The
stated goal of the program shall be to reduce unnecessary
regulatory requirements, compliance costs and regulatory burden
across pilot agencies by July 1, 2026 25% WITHIN 36 MONTHS .
(c) Baseline regulatory catalog.--The secretary shall ensure
that pilot agencies develop a baseline regulatory catalog by
October 1, 2023, NO LATER THAN SIX MONTHS AFTER THE EFFECTIVE
DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION that identifies:
(1) The total number and type of regulations and
regulatory requirements currently promulgated or administered
20230SB0259PN1225 - 3 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30