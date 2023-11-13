Senate Bill 977 Printer's Number 1224

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - of the operator's duty.

(3) Attempts to interfere or intentionally, knowingly or

recklessly interferes with an operator while in the

performance of the operator's duty that results in serious

bodily injury or death of another individual.

(4) Attempts to interfere or intentionally, knowingly or

recklessly interferes with an operator while in the

performance of the operator's duty that results in bodily

injury of another individual.

(5) Attempts by physical menace to put an operator,

while in the performance of the operator's duty, in fear of

imminent serious bodily injury or death.

(b) Penalties.--

(1) A person convicted of a violation of subsection (a)

(1) or (3) commits a felony of the first degree.

(2) A person convicted of a violation of subsection (a)

(2), (4) or (5) commits a felony of the third degree.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Operator." A driver, conductor, operations staff or

engineer on board the public transit vehicle.

"Public transit vehicle." A bus, mass transit vehicle,

commuter rail passenger transportation as defined under 49

U.S.C. § 24102 (relating to definitions), incline, light rail,

monorail, railroad passenger car, streetcar, subway, train,

trolley and a similar vehicle or system for the exclusive use of

public transportation.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

