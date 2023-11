Senate Resolution 208 Printer's Number 1226

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1226

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

208

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, STREET, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, K. WARD,

COLEMAN, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN,

VOGEL, FONTANA, ROBINSON, BREWSTER, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,

HUTCHINSON, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, YAW, ARGALL, FARRY, SCHWANK,

AUMENT, BROOKS, MUTH, DILLON, MARTIN, GEBHARD, TARTAGLIONE,

SANTARSIERO, STEFANO, REGAN, HAYWOOD, CULVER, CAPPELLETTI,

L. WILLIAMS AND MASTRIANO, NOVEMBER 13, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, NOVEMBER 13, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Celebrating the life and honoring the memory of Trooper Jacques

F. Rougeau Jr., who gave his life in the line of duty on June

17, 2023.

WHEREAS, Born in San Diego, California, on September 7, 1993,

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., was the son of Angela Hunt

Gervasio and her husband, Carlo; and

WHEREAS, A 2012 graduate of Corry Area High School, Trooper

Rougeau attended Penn State Behrend before earning a bachelor's

degree in criminology from The Pennsylvania State University in

2015; and

WHEREAS, After working for Weis Markets in loss prevention

for several years, Trooper Rougeau graduated from the

Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 2021; and

WHEREAS, Originally stationed with Troop J in York, Trooper

Rougeau joined Troop G in Lewistown in 2023; and

WHEREAS, On June 17, 2023, Trooper Rougeau was tragically

