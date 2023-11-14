IFTM students explored Jiangmen's cultural and tourism resources

MACAU, November 14 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) recently led Tourism Retail and Marketing Management Year 4 students to embark on a two-day educational trip to Jiangmen in Guangdong Province, aiming to encourage students to actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

This trip was led by Dr. Fernando Lourenço, Assistant Professor of IFTM. Students participated as members of the "Beautiful Village Planning and Construction" Youth Service Team launched by the Guangdong Youth Federation. The supporting units include the Guangdong Youth Federation, Macao Youth Federation, Macau-Guangdong Youth Exchange Promotion Association and Macao Foundation.

This trip formed part of the industrial project in the Visual Merchandising and Store Design course, faculty members and students focused on Jiangmen’s rural revitalisation and product development based on mandarin peels. They also explored the local tourism resources, including the renowned mandarin peel industry and the Liangqichao Former Residence Memorial Hall in Cha Keng Village. During the trip, the group also engaged with the village committee to gain a deeper understanding of their history, heritage and culture.

IFTM hopes that the trip could expand the students' perspectives by exposing them to the resources available in the GBA, and to encourage them to seize the development opportunities. Dr. Fernando Lourenço stated that the trip provided students with a valuable opportunity to understand the rich availability of resources and cultural heritage within the GBA. IFTM always encourages students to venture beyond Macao and explore broader avenues for their personal development.

The members participating in this trip also include a representative from the Macao Youth Federation and Dr. Jenny Guan, Assistant Professor of IFTM.