SENISCA strengthens Board with the appointment of Dr. David Chiswell, Ph.D, OBE as Chairman

Highly experienced biotech veteran to support SENISCA’s rapid development of its senotherapeutic platform

Exeter, UK — 14 November 2023: SENISCA SENISCA, a biotechnology company developing RNA based therapeutics to reverse cellular senescence and treat age-related disease, today announces the appointment of Dr. David Chiswell Ph.D, OBE as Chairman of the Board.

Dr. David Chiswell is one of the UK’s most successful biotechnology executives, with extensive experience in the development of early-stage biotechnology companies over 30 years in the industry. He joins the SENISCA Board having co-founded Cambridge Antibody Technology (CAT) in 1990 and served as its Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) from 1996 to 2002, taking CAT onto both the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. He also served as CEO of Nabriva Therapeutics from 2009 to 2012, following which he was appointed as CEO of Kymab Ltd. from 2015 to 2018. Dr. Chiswell currently serves as Chairman of Epsilogen Ltd. and is a director of Avillion Bond 2 Development 2 GP and the Schiehallion Fund (LSE:MNTN).

Dr. Chiswell has served as the Chairman of the Board of various biotechnology companies including Albireo, Arrow and Sosei. He was also formerly Chairman of the UK BioIndustry Association, with his major contributions to the industry being recognized with the awarding of an OBE by HM the Queen in 2006.

Dr. Sarah Cole, CEO of SENISCA, commented: “We are honoured to welcome Dr. Chiswell to our Board at SENISCA. His deep knowledge and expertise in the biotechnology sector – particularly in early-stage companies, combined with his strategic expertise will be crucial as we continue our evolution towards becoming a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel senotherapeutics to treat age-related disease. Our ability to attract someone of David’s calibre speaks volumes about the quality of our science and the strong foundational work our team has undertaken.”

Dr. David Chiswell, Chairman of the Board of SENISCA commented: “SENISCA is a revolutionary company with the potential to transform the landscape of senotherapeutic treatments. I am thrilled to be joining the Company as Chairman, and I look forward to collaborating with the Board and leadership team as SENISCA progresses into the next stage of its development.”

About SENISCA

SENISCA is an award-winning, RNA therapeutics spinout from the University of Exeter. The Company is focused on modulating RNA biology to treat age-related disease. Underpinned by more than 15 years of world-leading research, SENISCA has identified an officially recognized, novel and druggable component of the cellular ageing (senescence) response, which can be specifically targeted in the context of multiple pharmacological and skin health indications.

The Company is developing a portfolio of proprietary senotherapeutics, that target cell senescence for cellular rejuvenation in the treatment of age-related disease. SENISCA’s senotherapeutics specifically target the novel cellular pathway which causes cell rejuvenation and positively impacts markers of disease modification in patient-derived models. In line with the rapid evolution of the company, R & D activities are focused on IND data generation.

SENISCA’s platform technology has broad applicability for multiple age-related diseases including those of the eyes, lungs, joints, and brain. For many such diseases, current treatments are palliative rather than curative, with varying success rates. These diseases represent a high unmet medical need, are amenable to a local route of therapeutic administration and are driven by senescence. Targeting these specific diseases will streamline progress towards the clinic by avoiding potential pitfalls of systemic delivery.

SENISCA’s novel senotherapeutics will be mined and commercialized through partnership or co-development models that will sit alongside internal programmes. If you would like to learn more about SENISCA, please contact Jennie Jepperson, Executive Assistant at SENISCA (Jennie.Jepperson@senisca.com).