Global Baby Diapers Market to Garner $80.99 Billion at 5.3% CAGR by 2030: Says AMR

The growth of the global baby diapers market is driven by surge in working women population and inclination toward use of disposable diapers for their benefits such as convenience, safety, and timesaving.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Baby Diapers Market by Product Type (Cloth Diapers and Disposable Diapers), Size (Small & Extra Small (S & XS), Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra Large (XL)), By Age Group (Infants (0–6 Months), Babies & Young Toddlers (6–18 Months), Toddlers (18–24 Months) and Children Above 2 Years) and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global baby diapers industry was valued for $48.91 billion in 2020, and is registered to hit $80.99 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The growth of the global baby diapers market is driven by surge in working women population and inclination toward use of disposable diapers for their benefits such as convenience, safety, and timesaving. However, adverse effects of baby diapers on baby's health hamper the market growth. On the contrary, an increase in disposable income and advent of technology that can track humidity in baby's diapers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The disposable diapers segment garnered the largest share

Based on product type, the disposable diapers segment generated the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global baby diapers market, as it helps in prevention of skin rashes. On the other hand, the cloth diapers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, as they are highly absorbent, hygienic, and free of toxic chemicals.

The hypermarket and supermarket segment dominated the market

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease in accessibility offered by online platforms. However, the hypermarket and supermarket segment generated the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global baby diapers market, attributed to variety of food and household products.

North America generated the lion’s share in 2020

Based on region, North America dominated the market with the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market, due to high expenditure on premium quality diaper and high per capita income. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to show the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in disposable income and inclination to purchase fashionable, convenient, and disposable diapers.

Major market players

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ontex Group NV

Unicharm Corporation.

Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL)

Domtar Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global travel retail market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

