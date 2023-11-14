HCM City hosts conference on M&A opportunities in ‘stable’ Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 14 -

HCM CITY – Its stable political system, large workforce and high purchasing power make Việt Nam an ideal destination for investors seeking M&A opportunities, the Global M&A Partners Conference heard in HCM City on Monday.

The event, organsied by M&A consulting company RECOF Vietnam, was a forum meant to showcase opportunities and facilitate investment in Việt Nam.

It featured presentations, discussions and networking sessions for participants to gain insights into the country’s investment landscape, regulatory frameworks and emerging sectors.

Investors had the opportunity to engage in discussions with industry experts, government officials and prominent business leaders.

Ivan Alver, co-chairman of Global M&A Partners, said Việt Nam is a fast growing market in which investors from around the world want to expand market share.

He attributed the interest to the country’s “Stable political system together with a large labour force.”

The country also has a significant population size, impressive economic growth and a burgeoning middle-class consumer base.

Over the years, the country has attracted investments from various Asian countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and China, but there has been a noticeable absence of investments from Europe and North/South America.

The country’s inflation has passed its peak and is showing clear signs of decline.

Domestic demand remains substantial with revenues from retail goods and services rising by 9.4 per cent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2023.

Interest rates have reduced, exchange rates have stabilised and foreign reserves have risen.

Speaking at the conference, Trần Thị Hải Yến, director of the Investment Promotion Centre’s southern office, said Việt Nam is an attractive investment destination thanks to “stable political and social conditions, high and steady economic growth, competitive productions costs, abundant labour resources and “golden” demographics, promising market, international integration, open policies and competitive incentives, and strategic geographic position.”

According to RECOF, fields that attract M&A deals in the country include fast moving consumer goods, retail, food processing, logistics and infrastructure; and fintech.

"We are excited to host the GMAP Conference and provide a platform for international investors to explore the untapped potential of Việt Nam," Sam Yoshida, CEO of RECOF Vietnam, said.

"Through this conference, we aim to foster stronger partnerships and encourage a diverse range of investments from our esteemed GMAP M&A professionals, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of Việt Nam's economy."

RECOF Vietnam, a subsidiary of Japan’s RECOF Group, has been in the Vietnamese market for over 12 years.

It is a prominent M&A consulting company that specialises in facilitating cross-border transactions. – VNS