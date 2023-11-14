Varliciment: A Novel Anti-VEGF Agent for the Treatment of AMD by VSY Biotechnology GmbH
VSY Biotechnology GmbH is proud to announce the development of Varliciment, a novel anti-VEGF agent for the treatment of AMD.
We're all set to kick off the Phase I clinical trial for Varliciment very soon. Upon successful completion of Phase II and III clinical trials, we plan to introduce the drug to under the name Varlici.”LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH is proud to announce the development of Varliciment, a novel anti-VEGF agent for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
— Andreas C. Kuehnel, Managing Director
Varliciment distinguishes itself from existing anti-VEGF agents like brolucizumab, namely Novartis’ Beovu, by being non-generic. This approach ensures that Varliciment cannot be replicated as a biosimilar, safeguarding its proprietary nature and effectiveness.
One of the key motivations behind the development of Varliciment was the concern surrounding immunogenicity associated with the newest anti-VEGF agent, brolucizumab. Since its approval by the US FDA in late 2019 for the treatment of AMD, immunogenicity issues have been reported in various publications. The precise mechanisms underlying these issues remain unclear. Immunogenicity-related adverse events, such as retinal vasculitis and retinal vascular obstruction, have been observed, raising concerns within the ophthalmic community.
From a clinical standpoint, it has become increasingly challenging to justify the use of brolucizumab when alternative anti-VEGF agents offer superior safety profiles and comparable efficacy. VSY Biotechnology’s novel anti-VEGF agent, Varliciment, offers a promising solution that warrants consideration due to its potential to provide improved safety and efficacy, addressing the growing concerns surrounding brolucizumab.
“We have been developing a new anti-VEGF agent, named Varliciment, which would be as effective as brolicizumab, but have a better safety profile. The drug has shown very promising efficacy than other anti-VEGF agents on the market with the lowest possibility of immunogenicity,” said researchers from the R&D Department at VSY Biotechnology.
Andreas Kuehnel, Managing Director at VSY Biotechnology GmbH stated: “Having completed our thorough preparations, we're all set to kick off the Phase I clinical trial for Varliciment very soon. Upon successful completion of Phase II and III clinical trials, we look forward to introducing the drug to the ophthalmic market under the name Varlici. The launch of Varlici will mark a significant step forward in the treatment of AMD, addressing the concerns associated with immunogenicity while providing an innovative and effective solution for patients.”
Andreas Kuehnel
VSY Biotechnology
+49 711 997606333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn