Teen Arrested in Two Unarmed Carjackings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force have arrested a teen for two unarmed carjackings that occurred on Friday, November 10, 2023, in the District.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., two suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of 9th Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

At approximately 11:08 p.m., three suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of L Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied. The suspects attempted to start the vehicle but failed, and then fled the scene on foot.

On Saturday, November 12, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with two counts of Unarmed Carjacking.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCNs: 23184960

23185078