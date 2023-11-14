Submit Release
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by a Car

 

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a man in Southeast, DC.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 6:48 p.m., a man was crossing in or near the north crosswalk of the intersection of Texas Avenue and Chaplin Street, Southeast, when he was struck by a silver or gray sedan. The operator of the vehicle fled northbound in the 4400 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast.  The pedestrian died at the scene.

 

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old William Bush of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 23185470

