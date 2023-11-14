Man Sought in a Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located man and a woman suffering from a gunshot wounds. The both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN 23-186-352