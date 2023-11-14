Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,230 in the last 365 days.

Man Sought in a Northwest Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located man and a woman suffering from a gunshot wounds. The both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN 23-186-352

You just read:

Man Sought in a Northwest Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more