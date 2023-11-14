Man Arrested for an Armed Robbery in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce a man has been arrested for an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim, including the victim’s vehicle keys, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

On Monday November 13, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Jalen Dyson of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

