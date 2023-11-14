Juvenile Arrested for Killing Father in Northwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a juvenile male after he killed his father in Northwest DC.

On November 12, 2023, at approximately 8 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 3100 block of 16th Street Northwest, to assist DC Fire and EMS personnel with the report of a man down inside a building. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from puncture wound injuries. He died at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that this was a domestic incident.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Travis Dash, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect has been identified as a 13-year-old male of Northwest, DC, and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 23185739