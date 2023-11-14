Lane Restrictions on US 40, National Road, in Triadelphia, to Begin Thursday, November 16, 2023

Page Content

A portion of US 40, at 3949 National Road, in Triadelphia, near the intersection with US 39 (Middle Creek Road), will have lane restrictions beginning at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 16, 2023, for paving. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​