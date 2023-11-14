Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOT prepares for winter, offers safety tips and snowplow ride-alongs

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a press event to explain the state’s readiness for winter weather, share cold weather driving tips, and offer ride-alongs in WVDOT snowplows. With more than 231,000 tons of salt on hand for ice and snow, the WVDOT is ready for winter. Are you?
 
WHO: WVDOT District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathry Rushworth, P.E.
 
WHAT: Winter preparedness briefing, cold weather driving tips, and ride-alongs with professional snowplow drivers.
 
WHEN: Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10 a.m.
 
WHERE: WVDOT North Charleston Equipment Garage, 2800 West Washinton Street, Charleston, West Virginia
 
MEDIA OUTSIDE THE CHARLESTON AREA: Look for WVDOT video and information for your local market.
For further information, contact Jake Flatley at Jacob.m.flatley@wv.gov.​​

