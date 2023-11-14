MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOT prepares for winter, offers safety tips and snowplow ride-alongs

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a press event to explain the state’s readiness for winter weather, share cold weather driving tips, and offer ride-alongs in WVDOT snowplows. With more than 231,000 tons of salt on hand for ice and snow, the WVDOT is ready for winter. Are you?



WHO: WVDOT District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathry Rushworth, P.E.



WHAT: Winter preparedness briefing, cold weather driving tips, and ride-alongs with professional snowplow drivers.



WHEN: Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10 a.m.



WHERE: WVDOT North Charleston Equipment Garage, 2800 West Washinton Street, Charleston, West Virginia



MEDIA OUTSIDE THE CHARLESTON AREA: Look for WVDOT video and information for your local market.

For further information, contact Jake Flatley at Jacob.m.flatley@wv.gov.​​