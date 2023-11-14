Exit Ramp Closure on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, November 13, 2023

Page Content

Exit 6 on Interstate 64 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, through Friday, November 17, 2023, for construction on the US 52 James River Road Overpass Bridge project. Work consists of shoulder strengthening and temporary ramp tie-ins to existing roadways.

Traffic will follow the posted temporary Detour route signs, which utilize US 60 and Interstate Exit 15 at 29th Street.

After completion of this work, traffic will be switched to a new alignment where the inside lanes of the bridge (US 52 northbound and southbound) will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic from Exit 6 Interstate 64 eastbound ramp will be stop-controlled.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and follow all posted detour signs.​​