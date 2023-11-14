Lane and shoulder closures scheduled on I-64 and I-77 in Charleston on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and Sunday, November 12, 2023

Page Content

There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 and ramps from the Bigley Avenue interchange to the Greenbrier Street interchange between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023, and Sunday, November 12, 2023, to allow contractors to inspect road signs and bridge mounted sign structures.



At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times.​​