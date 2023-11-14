AFP delivers additional support to RSIPF National Response Department and Fire & Rescue

The Australian Federal Police (AFP), last week handed over a range of equipment to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force’s (RSIPF) National Response Department (NRD) and Fire and Rescue Department.

The equipment presented to the NRD included uniform items and boots, optical sights and other operational equipment to support the NRD’s limited re-armament program.

The AFP, through the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF), has been key supporters of this program.

Over the past few years, the AFP has delivered various equipment platforms and training to RSIPF members as part of the program.

These are important resources to the RSIPF which will enable the RSIPF to carry out its mandate in responding to public order issues to protect people and properties.

The AFP also handed over a range of firefighting equipment that will go towards the RSIPF’s Fire and Rescue capability.

AFP Commander Solomon Islands, Heath Davies, said the equipment delivered to the RSIPF is a result of the ongoing cooperation between the RSIPF and the AFP.

“The AFP is committed to working closely with the RSIPF, especially in the lead up to the Pacific Games which get underway in less than a week,” Commander Davies said.

“The additional fire equipment delivered to the RSIPF will allow its Fire and Rescue Department to have equipped fire vehicles at multiple locations in Honiara during the Pacific Games on standby to respond quickly to any potential fire incident.”

Fire Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) has been supporting the timely procurement and delivery of this equipment.

Speaking on behalf of the RSIPF Commissioner and Executive, NRD Director, Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni said the RSIPF is honoured to receive the equipment from the AFP.

“This gift is part of the ongoing support we have received from the AFP,” Chief Superintendent Ramoni said.

“The handing over of the equipment by the AFP is timely as the RSIPF prepares for the 2023 Pacific Games and 2024 National General Elections.

“The equipment delivered by the AFP is an addition to the ongoing capability provided by the AFP in support of the RSIPF Fire and Rescue operations and tactical daily operation and response.

“On behalf of the Commissioner and RSIPF Executive, I would like to thank the AFP for providing the equipment. This is yet another demonstration that Australia is the RSIPF’s major supporting partner in the Pacific region.”

This handover coincided with the arrival of the new RAPPP Advisor to the Fire Rescue Department, Matt Goldman, who will be beginning his role just before the start of PG23 and is keen to commit to the RSIPF and AFP partnership.

NRD Director, Chief Supt. Francis Ramoni, speaking on behalf of the RSIPF during the gifting ceremony.

RSIPF officers viewing and trying out the equipment handed by the AFP

Some of the firefighting equipment delivered by the AFP to the RSIPF.

Some of the uniforms and boots delivered by the AFP to RSIPF.

RSIPF Press