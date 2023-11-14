Assessment HQ Updated with 2022-23 State Assessment Scores in Reading, Math

Latest K-8 Assessment Results Show Majority of States that Have Released Data Providing Complete Picture, with Notable Exceptions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive statewide academic assessment results for more than two-thirds of states were unveiled on the Collaborative for Student Success’ Assessment HQ platform — the go-to source for understanding annual K-8 academic assessments and their role in addressing historic learning declines in student academic achievement.

Assessment HQ now features three years of post-pandemic results for most states, providing the clearest picture of statewide testing results and increasing public access to a critical indicator of how schools are serving students. The update comes as states enter the final year before unprecedented levels of federal pandemic aid run out and as schools, parents, researchers, and advocates continue work to identify the most effective strategies to accelerate learning and meet diverse student needs.

The site provides a snapshot of state compliance with the federal reporting requirement (as measured by the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA) to provide participation data for all students and student groups — an important element of full transparency. Currently, 42 states and Washington, D.C. have released their data, of which 26 are fully compliant with federal law. Some notable clarifications:

Seven states and Washington, D.C. have not yet released data meeting ESSA score reporting requirements.

Three states have yet to provide disaggregated data by student groups (Florida, Missouri, and Montana) Four states and Washington, D.C. have yet to provide data for more than one achievement level (Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Utah)



Fifteen states have not yet reported comprehensive student participation rates (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin)

“We now have three years of assessment results which we hope state and district leaders are using in their decision making,” said Jim Cowen, Executive Director of the Collaborative for Student Success. “Annual statewide tests still provide the clearest look at how students are doing across states and nationwide in the wake of the pandemic — and they provide an important check on school systems and leaders to stay hyper-focused on the academic outcomes of students.”

Assessment HQ also features original commentary from K-12 policy expert Dale Chu, which includes in-depth analysis of efforts to innovate K-12 assessments and regular tracking of changes to states’ school accountability systems. “States and districts are eager to use these results to paint a rosy picture of recovery and progress, but absent the transparency provided by key information on disaggregated student performance and participation rates, any celebration must be considered premature.”

With 42 states and D.C. having released their 2022-2023 data thus far, Assessment HQ will continue to publish statewide assessments results as they’re made available. Stay updated at AssessmentHQ.org.

About Assessment HQ

Assessment HQ is an online platform by the Collaborative for Student Success. Assessment HQ provides an accessible, one-stop-shop for understanding statewide annual academic assessments for grades three through eight and commentary on how to put the data to use — as well as what these assessments tell us about students’ mastery of skills and knowledge needed at that level to be successful in the next grade and beyond. To learn more, visit www.assessmenthq.org.

