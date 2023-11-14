Submit Release
Fantom Drives Unveils Ultra-Fast VENOMX NVMe SSD Drives for Gaming, Virtual Reality and Video Production

All-New VENOMX Offers Exceptional Speeds up to 45X Faster than Hard Disk Drives, with Sequential Read Speeds up to 5100MB/s and Write Speeds as High as 2600MB/s

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantom Drives™, a leader in consumer, prosumer, and SMB data storage innovation, is excited to announce the launch of VENOMX™, the newest addition to their high-performance NVMe solid state drive portfolio. This launch marks a significant leap in the realm of high throughput gaming, virtual reality, and advanced video production.

VENOMX SSDs deliver next-generation performance for compact devices, including the latest PCIe 4.0 Handheld Gaming Consoles. The drives are available in two configurations, the VENOMX 1TB (Model: VMX2230-1TB) and the VENOMX 2TB (Model: VMX2230-2TB). Both utilize cutting-edge 3D NAND technology, setting a new benchmark for gamers and professionals seeking top-tier storage performance.

Key VENOMX SSD Highlights Include:

• Exceptional Performance: VENOMX drives boast hyper-performance with read/write speeds up to 5100/2600MB/s—45X faster than standard hard drives, 13X faster than SATA SSDs, and twice as fast as previous generation M.2 NVMe drives.

• Easy Installation: These drives are user-friendly with easy installation into any Gen 4 PCIe M.2 slot and backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3, Gen2, and Gen1.

• Enhanced Gaming Experience: VENOMX elevates handheld gaming performance, allowing gamers to expand their gaming library without sacrificing speed or reliability.

• Future-Proof Technology: Incorporating the latest 3D NAND technology, VENOMX is equipped with dynamic caching, TRIM support, SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology), APST, and LDPC ECC Algorithm.

• Reliability and Security: VENOMX ensures reliability with up to 1500TBW endurance and 1.5 Million Hours of MTBF, backed by a 5-year warranty.* It also features End-to-End Data Path Protection and AES 256-bit encryption for military-grade security.

"Advanced gaming, virtual reality, digital video production, and other data-intensive activities require high-throughput storage and the VENOMX line delivers," stated Hamid Khorsandi, CEO of Fantom Drives. "Customers now have fast access to these drives, which have set a new standard in performance – making them not just an upgrade, but a leap forward in high-performance storage."

Those interested in purchasing VENOMX drives can call 800-800-DISK or find the product at: https://www.fantomdrives.com/venomx. Additionally, the drives are available at major online retailers, including Amazon.com, Newegg.com, or BHPhotoVideo.com.

Pricing and Availability
Consumer pricing for the Fantom Drives VENOMX drives starts at $99.95 MSRP (VMX2230-1TB) and varies based on the model selected. The new drives are available immediately. Channel partners interested in carrying the VENOMX drive are advised to contact Ingram Micro at:
https://corp.ingrammicro.com/en-us/become_partner/become_reseller.

About MicroNet Technology and Fantom Drives
For over 30 years, Torrance, California-based MicroNet and Fantom Drives have manufactured a full range of storage solutions that customers can rely on. From the affordable G-Force line of desktop products to high-performance RAID and NAS solutions. MicroNet and Fantom Drives continue to lead the industry in reliability, quality, performance and value. Their award-winning storage solutions include G-Force External Hard Drives, RAIDBank4 and Platinum RAID desktop Disk Arrays, Genesis V rackmount RAID, PlatinumNAS and MaxNAS Network Attached Storage (NAS), Optical Drives and a complete range of accessories. For product and reseller information, contact MicroNet and Fantom Drives, at phone: 310-320-7272, fax: 310-328-0202, or on the World Wide Web at www.micronet.com or www.fantomdrives.com.

*5 Years warranty if registered within 90 days of purchase. Otherwise, 1 year from the date of purchase. Warranty covers up to the maximum of the endurance rating (per capacity ratings).

