PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release

November 14, 2023 Bong Go advocates for efficient government spending with emphasis on aiding the poor; reminds agencies to ensure aid distribution is free from politics Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in an interview on Saturday, November 11, after his visit to government military troops stationed in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte, underscored the importance of efficient government spending, especially in light of the ongoing Senate plenary budget deliberations. He also emphasized that prioritizing the needs of the less fortunate and ensuring their welfare must remain a top consideration. "So far, we are on the right track, 'yung schedule ay nasusunod naman po. I am actively participating sa deliberation... at tuluy-tuloy po akong sasali sa deliberation as vice chair ng Committee on Finance," he said. Go further highlighted the significance of the budget in addressing the needs of the Filipino people. He also commended Senator Sonny Angara who chairs the Finance Committee and his fellow senators for a very efficient conduct of the budget deliberations so far where various priorities and interests are tackled orderly to ensure a fair and transparent budgeting process. "Ang importante dito ay matugunan natin ang pangangailangan po ng ating mga kababayan. At isa lang po ang aking apela sa aking mga kasamahan sa Senado, sa Kongreso, tingnan po nang mabuti at walang masayang na pera po ng gobyerno," he stressed. Recognizing the hardship faced by many Filipinos, Go urged the prioritization of initiatives that would assist the impoverished, ease the burden of inflation on ordinary Filipinos, and create more jobs and livelihood opportunities especially in communities in crisis. "Naghihirap po ang Pilipino, marami pa po ang nahirapan, walang trabaho. Baka po pwede unahin natin ang makakatulong po sa mahihirap, sa pagkontrol ng epekto ng inflation, at sa pag-create po ng more jobs at kabuhayan," said Go. Meanwhile, Go also appealed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other frontline agencies, advocating for a fair approach to distributing aid. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the distribution of government assistance is done in a manner that is free from political interests so that beneficiaries who are deemed qualified for programs intended for the poor ultimately receive the assistance that they need from the government. "Kung mayroon pong ayuda ang gobyerno, ang DSWD please lang po huwag kayong maging selective, 'wag n'yo pong piliin lang po ang bibigyan nyo ng tulong. Pera naman po ng gobyerno 'yan, hindi n'yo naman pera 'yan, ibigay n'yo po sa mga mahihirap na kababayan. I am appealing po sa ating DSWD, sana po ay maiwasan na po ang pamumulitika sa pagpili ng mga beneficiaries," he said. "Hanapin n'yo po ang pinakamahihirap nating kababayan na nangangailangan po ng tulong, sila po ang tulungan natin. Yung isang kahig, isang tuka, 'yung halos walang makain. 'Yun po ang unahin ninyo at marami pa pong walang trabaho," he added. In particular, Go raised concerns on the implementation of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. He mentioned that the budget allocated for this must be utilized immediately to benefit those which qualify for such assistance from the government. "Kaya nga po ang mga programa ng DSWD ay nakatutok po dapat sa mga mahihirap. Assistance to individuals in Crisis Situations — ibig sabihin nasa krisis, walang pambili ng pagkain, kulang ang pambayad ng matrikula sa pag-aaral. 'Yun po ang dapat ninyong tulungan," he asserted. "Paalala lamang po ito sa inyo bilang miyembro po ng Senado at miyembro rin po ng Senate Committee on Finance at pati sa Committee on Social Justice... Unahin po natin ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Dapat sila po ang makinabang dito," he added. He concluded by reminding the government of the responsibility to ensure that no funds are wasted, especially in a post-pandemic recovery period. "Alam n'yo pa-recover pa lang tayo sa pandemya, not totally, hindi pa tayo fully naka-recover talaga. So dapat po ang pera ng gobyerno na ipapasa natin sa budget, dapat walang masayang. Dapat po ay walang masayang sa korapsyon," Go said. "Bagama't isang boto lang po ako sa Senado, ako po ay magsasalita at makikiusap na sana gamitin po ang pondo na inaprubahan ng Kongreso, ng Senado sa tama at makikinabang po dapat ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he ended.