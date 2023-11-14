PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release

November 14, 2023 Gatchalian hopeful power transmission rates to go down as ERC set to complete review of NGCP's performance Senator Win Gatchalian is confident consumers will enjoy lower power transmission fees as the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is set to complete a review of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' (NGCP) performance and operation from 2016 to 2020. Issuing results of the partial review, the ERC adopted a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 10.71%, significantly lower than the existing WACC of 15.04%. WACC is an input in the determination of NGCP's transmission rates. "The ERC's adoption of a lower WACC is a welcome development. I am hopeful that this development would translate to lower transmission rates passed on to consumers," Gatchalian said. The ERC also capped the revenue that NGCP is allowed to generate at P36.7 billion a year, identifying certain disallowance in the determination of its operation expenses. Specifically, the ERC disallowed claims that were not properly supported by the audited financial statements (AFS) of the company. These include certain employees' benefits sought to be recovered by NGCP that were not appropriately itemized and supported in its AFS, as well as non-mandatory employee benefits that should be sourced from the company's savings or profits instead of recovered from rates charged to consumers. Network and non-network related operations and maintenance costs, such as advertising expenses or COVID-19 donations, that were not proven to redound to the benefit of consumers were also disallowed. The revenue cap covers the years 2016-2020 or Phase 1 of the Fourth Regulatory Period covering 2016-2022. Phase 2 will cover 2021 to 2022 based on additional documents obtained by ERC from NGCP. Gatchalian emphasized that the most anticipated completion of review of transmission rates and the ensuing rate reset after more than 10 years of delay would hopefully provide some respite to consumers amid continuing high levels of fossil fuel prices in the global market. "Matagal na nating hinihintay na matapos ang pagrereview ng ERC sa performance ng NGCP. Inaasahan nating magkakaroon ng refund at makikinabang ang mga consumer sa pagtatapos ng regulatory rate review," he ended. Gatchalian umaasang bababa ang transmission rate kasunod ng pagsusuri ng ERC sa performance ng NGCP Kumpiyansa si Senador Win Gatchalian na matatamasa ng mga konsyumer ang mas mababang power transmission fee sa pagtatapos ng review na ginagawa ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) sa performance at operasyon ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) mula 2016 hanggang 2020. Mula sa partial review nito, ang ERC ay nagpatibay ng weighted average cost of capital (WACC) na 10.71%, na mas mababa kaysa sa kasalukuyang WACC na 15.04%. Ang WACC ay isang input sa pagtukoy ng mga transmission rate ng NGCP. "Ang pagpapatibay ng ERC ng isang mas mababang WACC ay isang malugod na kaganapan. Umaasa ako na ito ay mauuwi sa mas mababang transmission rate na ipinapasa sa mga mamimili, "sabi ni Gatchalian. Nilimitahan din ng ERC ang potensyal na kita ng NGCP sa P36.7 bilyon bawat taon, na tumutukoy sa ilang disallowance sa ilang operational expenses. Halimbawa, hindi pinahintulutan ng ERC ang mga claims na hindi suportado ng audited financial statement (AFS) ng kumpanya. Kabilang dito ang ilang benepisyo ng mga empleyado na hinahangad na mabawi ng NGCP pero hindi 'itemized' at hindi suportado ng AFS nito, gayundin ang mga non-mandatory na benepisyo ng mga empleyado na dapat kinukuha mula sa savings o kita ng kumpanya sa halip na bawiin ito sa mga sinisingil nila sa mga konsyumer. Hindi rin pinahintulutan ng ERC ang mga gastos sa network at non-network related operations at maintenance gaya ng mga gastos sa advertising o donasyon para labanan ang COVID-19 na hindi napatunayang may pakinabang sa mga konsyumer. Sinasaklaw ng revenue cap ang mga taong 2016-2020 o Phase 1 ng Fourth Regulatory Period covering 2016-2022. Saklaw ng Phase 2 ang 2021 hanggang 2022 batay sa mga karagdagang dokumentong nakuha ng ERC mula sa NGCP. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na ang pinakaaasam na pagkumpleto ng pagsusuri ng transmission rates at ang kasunod na rate reset pagkatapos ng mahigit 10 taon ng pagkaantala ay makapagbigay ng kaluwagan sa mga mamimili sa gitna ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng fossil fuel sa pandaigdigang merkado. "Matagal na nating hinihintay matapos ang pagrereview ng ERC sa performance ng NGCP. Inaasahan nating magkakaroon ng refund at makikinabang ang mga consumer sa pagtatapos ng regulatory rate review," pagtatapos niya.