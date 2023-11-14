IPIM and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Join Hands to Lead Macao Entrepreneurs to Explore Business Opportunities in Nansha

MACAU, November 14 - Jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, as one of the four “Enterprise Investment Expedition” missions of the “2023 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, the “Macao Entrepreneur Delegation for Business Exchange in Guangdong (Nansha)” took place on 9 November. Led by President of IPIM Vincent U and Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Promotion Division of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Wang Yi, more than 30 delegates from Macao business associations, manufacturing, MICE trade, logistics, cross-border e-commerce, retail trade and cultural and creative industries, paid an inspection visit to Nansha to learn more about the development prospects of the local import and export trade, international industries and technological innovation, facilitating exchanges and co-operation between Guangdong and Macao enterprises through the business symposium. The participants of the event included Deputy Executive Chief of Nansha District Ma Jiehong, and representatives of the Bureau of Commerce of Nansha District, the Nansha Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and Investment Promotion Bureau of Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Enterprises from Guangdong and Macao gathering in Nansha to seek further collaboration

A total of 60 Guangdong and Macao entrepreneurs attended the “Macao and Nansha Business Symposium”. IPIM President Vincent U said in his speech that Macao entrepreneurs have been organised to visit Nansha for field inspection and to enhance business exchanges between enterprises of the two places. In recent years, the economic and trade collaboration between Guangzhou and Macao has been constantly developed, renowned Guangzhou enterprises have established their presence in Macao, while many Macao enterprises have also invested in Guangzhou; Nansha operates as a key platform for overall collaboration between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and Macao features a number of unique business advantages under the framework of “One Country, Two Systems”, thus the two places should work together to produce more opportunities on the basis of complementary advantages.

In his speech, Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Promotion Division of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Wang Yi said that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) has stable economic foundation, sound industrial system, active innovation economy, and huge capability in synergistic development. Later, the future operation of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge will shorten the travel distance between Nansha and Macao. He expressed welcome to Macao investors, hoping that they can invest in Nansha and engage in the GBA development.

At the symposium, Deputy Executive Chief of Nansha District Ma Jiehong introduced the local business policies and investment environment. Delegates from Macao and Nansha enterprises also shared their business experience in investing in Nansha. During the networking session, the delegation exchanged views with enterprises in Guangzhou and Nansha to seek opportunities for collaboration.

Field inspection in Nansha to learn for the latest developments

On the same day, the delegation visited the Nansha Port's fourth phase terminal, the Guangdong-Macao Youth Innovation Base for international industry integration development, the GAC Technology Museum, and some of the Macao-funded enterprises based in Nansha. During these activities, the delegates were introduced to the project progress of the GBA’s first fully-automated container terminal, the import and export trade in Nansha, the facilities for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, technological innovation achievements of GAC Group – a Fortune Global 500 company, intelligent manufacturing in Nansha, as well as the business development of Macao enterprises in Nansha.

According to a delegate who operates a beverage factory in Macao, the policy supports and investment-friendly environment in Nansha are beneficial to the Macao’s beverage sector “go global”. One of the delegates said that the event helped Macao enterprises further understand Nansha’s latest developments, and also provided a favorable communicate platform for enterprises of the two places to seek further business expansion.

The business exchange delegation was jointly organised by IPIM and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province. In the further, IPIM will continue its mission to facilitate more economic and trade collaboration, helping enterprises seize the opportunities of Guangdong-Macao collaboration, and enhancing regional exchanges.