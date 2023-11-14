Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B4007255

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                            

 

STATION:  Rutland Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE: 11/13/2023

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Street, West Rutland

 

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown

 

 

 

VICTIM: Jason Picard

 

AGE: 41

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pleasant Street, West Rutland

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/13/2023 at approximately 1758 hours, The Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a Burglary on Pleasant Street in the Town of West Rutland. Investigation revealed that the residence was broken into and property taken.  Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Gardner of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

