Rutland Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4007255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE: 11/13/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Street, West Rutland
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Jason Picard
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pleasant Street, West Rutland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/2023 at approximately 1758 hours, The Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a Burglary on Pleasant Street in the Town of West Rutland. Investigation revealed that the residence was broken into and property taken. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Gardner of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.