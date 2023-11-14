Rutland Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4007255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE: 11/13/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Street, West Rutland

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Jason Picard

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pleasant Street, West Rutland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2023 at approximately 1758 hours, The Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a Burglary on Pleasant Street in the Town of West Rutland. Investigation revealed that the residence was broken into and property taken. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Gardner of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.