PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to Sanction Iran and to Provide Additional Aid for Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that was passed during the Florida Legislature’s special session last week. This legislation puts sanctions on Iran and protects Jewish Day Schools in addition to providing aid for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia and expanding Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship for students with unique abilities. The legislation also allocates $181.5 million to the My Safe Florida Home Program to help lower the costs of homeowners’ insurance for Floridians.

To view the transmittal letter, click here.

  

 

