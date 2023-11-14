FIX THE 10: Governor Newsom Highlights Efforts Underway to Repair Major LA Freeway

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California is taking an all-of-government approach to fixing the 10 Freeway, a major artery in Los Angeles that handles upwards of 300,000 vehicles daily.

LOS ANGELES – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update on the ongoing efforts to fix the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles after a massive fire closed a portion of the freeway over the weekend. Since the incident, work crews have been on-site 24 hours a day.

The state is taking an urgent all-of-government approach to fixing the 10 Freeway, a major artery in Los Angeles, with traffic estimated at upwards of 300,000 vehicles daily. Californians can visit Fixthe10.ca.gov for updates and alternate routes.

The Governor joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other local and state officials to survey the site where work is already underway to clean the site of hazardous materials, assess damage, and prepare it for necessary repairs. To ensure worker safety, shoring work has begun on damaged pillars, and engineers are on site assessing next steps for repair work. Samples taken from the core of the pillars are being used to determine structural integrity of the bridge. Preliminary results are encouraging, but more testing is required before finalizing repair plans.

“California is leveraging an all-of-government approach — working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to mobilize resources so we can fix the 10 Freeway as quickly as possible. This will be a long process, but we’re setting aggressive deadlines and delivering. We’re leaving no stone unturned as we identify ways to fast-track this work.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Shailen Blatt, the Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), also surveyed the site today and emphasized the federal government is working closely with the state to quickly and safely reopen the 10 Freeway. This work is likely to be eligible for federal reimbursement under the FHWA emergency relief program.

Governor Newsom announced the cause of the fire was deemed suspicious by CAL FIRE investigators, and their team continues to investigate the fire as arson. The Governor also shared that the state took legal action months ago to eject the lessee of the site, Apex Development, Inc., for failing to pay rent and violating the lease agreement by subletting the property without state and federal approval. A court date is scheduled for February.

Over the weekend, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to support the state’s response. The proclamation facilitates clean-up and repair work and directs Caltrans to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, if appropriate.

