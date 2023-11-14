NETSCOUT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NetScout Systems, Inc. on Behalf of NetScout Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NetScout Systems, Inc. (“NetScout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTCT) on behalf of NetScout stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether NetScout has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



NetScout designs, develops, manufactures, and markets computer network and business software application performance products, including data collection devices and analysis and presentation software.

On October 16, 2023, NetScout released its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2023. In its preliminary financial results, the Company announced cuts to its yearly outlook, citing a slowing in order conversion.

On this news, the price of NetScout shares declined by $4.58 per share, or approximately 16.6%, from $27.59 per share to close at $23.01 on October 17, 2023.

