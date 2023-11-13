Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For New Braunfels

TEXAS, November 13 - November 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of New Braunfels, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to the City of New Braunfels on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like New Braunfels market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“New Braunfels, with its natural beauty, historic districts, and unique appeal, is ready for the lights and cameras,” said New Braunfels Mayor Neal Linnartz. “This Film Friendly Texas designation lets film production companies know that New Braunfels is serious about attracting their business, which will stimulate the local economy through the hiring of Texas cast and crew who will spend money on local goods and services. And filming opportunities will bring more awareness about New Braunfels as a destination for travel in Texas.”

The City of New Braunfels joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline