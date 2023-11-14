APImetrics Announces Free SLA Monitoring for Third-Party APIs

The free APImetrics supplier monitoring dashboard APImetrics Logo

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- APImetrics , the product platform for API owners, has launched a new capability to offer free SLA monitoring for popular API suppliers, the company announced today.This new offering is available to any application owner that uses third-party APIs to build their applications. App owners can monitor the APIs they use from others for free, including common APIs for Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud, Stripe, Gitlab, and others.“Today’s digital products are built using APIs for a variety of software and cloud service suppliers,” said APImetrics CEO David O’Neill. “Services such as payments, login, data storage, cloud compute, and code deployment are required to build functional software. When those services are down or slow, they impact tens of thousands of online applications.”APImetrics detection services monitor API availability and performance from multiple endpoints across the globe and deliver regular dashboard and email alerts to show the status of critical APIs.“Product owners often struggle to understand whether the critical third-party API services they rely on are performing well,” said O’Neill. “Our API Supplier Monitoring helps teams quickly identify issues with critical services, to keep products running well for customers and API consumers.”O’Neill explained that the SLA monitoring service will be built out to include an automatic request feature for service credits from providers. In initial testing, APImetrics saw a savings of 5-10% of third-party API costs.“There are hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed service credits from API providers due to the difficulty of monitoring APIs,” said O’Neill. “The challenge is in requesting service credits from API providers. We want to streamline this task for our users.”This new capability is available for free only at APImetrics.com and can be configured immediately after logging in to the APImetrics product platform. API suppliers can be quickly added from drop-down menus, making the feature “no-code.”“The quality of API suppliers is critical information for everyone in the business, not just technology teams,” said O’Neill. “This tool allows for business users to get quick insights into key applications, without configuring any API endpoints at all.”About APImetrics:APImetrics was founded to focus on the challenges in monitoring the API economy, where conventional tools were completely missing the problems with APIs that were impacting developers. APImetrics now has hundreds of users all over the world and a client base full of household names across the Fintech, Enterprise IT, IoT, and Telco sectors.For further information contact:David O’Neill, APImetrics CEO+1 206 972 1140david@apimetrics.com

