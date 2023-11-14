Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,255 in the last 365 days.

Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. Defends the Accused on A&E's Top Crime Drama, "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?"

Chicago based Criminal Defense and Civil Forfeiture Law Firm

Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. Defends the Accused on A&E, “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” Air Date November 30th, 2023 at 9pm CST on A&E.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Johnson & Associates P.C., a Chicago-based Criminal Defense and Civil Forfeiture Law Firm announces it will be featured on one of A&E’s top TV crime dramas, “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. episode will air November 30th, 2023 at 9 pm CST on A&E. The attorneys at Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. are regarded as some of the top criminal lawyers in Chicago. They have successfully represented clients in Criminal Defense cases in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa as well as Civil Asset Forfeiture cases throughout the United States.

"Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" is an intimate account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial as told from the perspective of the accused, their legal team, and their family members. Each episode follows the person's journey through the planning of their legal defense, the trial, and in the end, the trial. With the evidence piling up, these emotional stories give a firsthand look at what it is like when freedom is on the line. The dramatic inside stories, as they unfold, of people facing trial for serious crimes they were alleged to have committed.

Season 5: Episode 8. “Angry Shooter or Hammer Attack Defense?” Air date: Nov 30, 2023

Edward Johnson
Edward Johnson and Associates P.C.
+1 708-606-4386
marketing@edwardjohnsonlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. Defends the Accused on A&E's Top Crime Drama, "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?"

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more