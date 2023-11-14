Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. Defends the Accused on A&E's Top Crime Drama, "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?"
Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. Defends the Accused on A&E, “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” Air Date November 30th, 2023 at 9pm CST on A&E.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Johnson & Associates P.C., a Chicago-based Criminal Defense and Civil Forfeiture Law Firm announces it will be featured on one of A&E’s top TV crime dramas, “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. episode will air November 30th, 2023 at 9 pm CST on A&E. The attorneys at Edward Johnson & Associates P.C. are regarded as some of the top criminal lawyers in Chicago. They have successfully represented clients in Criminal Defense cases in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa as well as Civil Asset Forfeiture cases throughout the United States.
"Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" is an intimate account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial as told from the perspective of the accused, their legal team, and their family members. Each episode follows the person's journey through the planning of their legal defense, the trial, and in the end, the trial. With the evidence piling up, these emotional stories give a firsthand look at what it is like when freedom is on the line. The dramatic inside stories, as they unfold, of people facing trial for serious crimes they were alleged to have committed.
Season 5: Episode 8. “Angry Shooter or Hammer Attack Defense?” Air date: Nov 30, 2023
Edward Johnson
Edward Johnson and Associates P.C.
+1 708-606-4386
marketing@edwardjohnsonlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other