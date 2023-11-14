Submit Release
IRS Releases 2024 Cost-of-Living Adjusted Limits for Benefit Plans

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced 2024 dollar limits for qualified retirement plans (including 401(k) plans), deferred compensation plans, and health and welfare plans. Adjustments to certain limits are based on a cost-of-living index.

In addition, the Social Security taxable wage base, which affects qualified retirement plans "integrated" with Social Security, typically adjusts each year. For 2024, the taxable wage base increases to $160,200.

For 2024, most limits increased with the exception of catch-up contributions limits and limits fixed by statute, the latter of which do not adjust based on the cost of living. The increased limits for 2024 are highlighted in bold below.

Qualified Retirement Plan Limits

 

2024 Limit

2023 Limit

Annual Limit on 401(k)/403(b) Deferral Contributions

$23,000

$22,500

Annual Limit on Age 50 and Older 401(k)/403(b) Catch-up Contributions

$7,500

$7,500

Annual Compensation Limit

$345,000

$330,000

Annual Contribution Limit for Defined Contribution Plans

$69,000

$66,000

Annual Benefit Limit for Defined Benefit Plans

$275,000

$265,000

Prior Year Compensation Amount for Determining Highly Compensated Employees

$155,000

$150,000

Key Employee Compensation Limit

$220,000

$215,000

Annual Limit on SIMPLE Contributions

$16,000

$15,000

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans

$3,500

$3,500

ESOP Account Balance Limit Subject to 5-Year Distribution Period

$1,380,000

$1,330,000

Incremental Amount Adding Additional Year(s) to ESOP 5-Year Distribution Period

$275,000

$265,000

Earnings Threshold for SEP Contribution

$750

$750

Deferred Compensation Limits

 

2024 Limit

2023 Limit

Annual Limit on 457(b) Contributions

$23,000

$22,500

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to 457(b) Plans

$7,500

$7,500

409A Specified Employee Compensation Threshold

$220,000

$215,000

409A Involuntary Separation Pay Limit

$690,000

$660,000

Health and Welfare Plan Limits

 

2024 Limit

2023 Limit

Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Health FSA

$3,200

$3,050

Annual Limit on Health FSA Carryover

$640

$610

Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Dependent Care FSA

$5,000 if married filing jointly or if single

$2,500 if married filing separately

$5,000 if married filing jointly or if single

$2,500 if married filing separately

Annual Limit on HSA Contributions

$4,150 (EE only)

$8,300 (family)

$3,850 (EE only)

$7,750 (family)

Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to HSA

$1,000

$1,000

Annual Minimum Deductible for High Deductible Health Plans

$1,600 (EE only)

$3,200 (family)

$1,500 (EE only)

$3,000 (family)

Annual Limit on High Deductible Health Plan Out-of-pocket Expenses

$8,050 (EE only)

$16,100 (family)

$7,500 (EE only)

$15,000 (family)

If you have a question about any of these limits and how they apply, or any other employee benefits concerns, please reach out to one of the Davis Wright Tremaine benefits attorneys.

