IRS Releases 2024 Cost-of-Living Adjusted Limits for Benefit Plans
The Internal Revenue Service recently announced 2024 dollar limits for qualified retirement plans (including 401(k) plans), deferred compensation plans, and health and welfare plans. Adjustments to certain limits are based on a cost-of-living index.
In addition, the Social Security taxable wage base, which affects qualified retirement plans "integrated" with Social Security, typically adjusts each year. For 2024, the taxable wage base increases to $160,200.
For 2024, most limits increased with the exception of catch-up contributions limits and limits fixed by statute, the latter of which do not adjust based on the cost of living. The increased limits for 2024 are highlighted in bold below.
Qualified Retirement Plan Limits
|
|
2024 Limit
|
2023 Limit
|
Annual Limit on 401(k)/403(b) Deferral Contributions
|
$23,000
|
$22,500
|
Annual Limit on Age 50 and Older 401(k)/403(b) Catch-up Contributions
|
$7,500
|
$7,500
|
Annual Compensation Limit
|
$345,000
|
$330,000
|
Annual Contribution Limit for Defined Contribution Plans
|
$69,000
|
$66,000
|
Annual Benefit Limit for Defined Benefit Plans
|
$275,000
|
$265,000
|
Prior Year Compensation Amount for Determining Highly Compensated Employees
|
$155,000
|
$150,000
|
Key Employee Compensation Limit
|
$220,000
|
$215,000
|
Annual Limit on SIMPLE Contributions
|
$16,000
|
$15,000
|
Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans
|
$3,500
|
$3,500
|
ESOP Account Balance Limit Subject to 5-Year Distribution Period
|
$1,380,000
|
$1,330,000
|
Incremental Amount Adding Additional Year(s) to ESOP 5-Year Distribution Period
|
$275,000
|
$265,000
|
Earnings Threshold for SEP Contribution
|
$750
|
$750
Deferred Compensation Limits
|
|
2024 Limit
|
2023 Limit
|
Annual Limit on 457(b) Contributions
|
$23,000
|
$22,500
|
Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to 457(b) Plans
|
$7,500
|
$7,500
|
409A Specified Employee Compensation Threshold
|
$220,000
|
$215,000
|
409A Involuntary Separation Pay Limit
|
$690,000
|
$660,000
Health and Welfare Plan Limits
|
|
2024 Limit
|
2023 Limit
|
Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Health FSA
|
$3,200
|
$3,050
|
Annual Limit on Health FSA Carryover
|
$640
|
$610
|
Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Dependent Care FSA
|
$5,000 if married filing jointly or if single
$2,500 if married filing separately
|
$5,000 if married filing jointly or if single
$2,500 if married filing separately
|
Annual Limit on HSA Contributions
|
$4,150 (EE only)
$8,300 (family)
|
$3,850 (EE only)
$7,750 (family)
|
Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to HSA
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Annual Minimum Deductible for High Deductible Health Plans
|
$1,600 (EE only)
$3,200 (family)
|
$1,500 (EE only)
$3,000 (family)
|
Annual Limit on High Deductible Health Plan Out-of-pocket Expenses
|
$8,050 (EE only)
$16,100 (family)
|
$7,500 (EE only)
$15,000 (family)
