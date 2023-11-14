IRS Releases 2024 Cost-of-Living Adjusted Limits for Benefit Plans

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced 2024 dollar limits for qualified retirement plans (including 401(k) plans), deferred compensation plans, and health and welfare plans. Adjustments to certain limits are based on a cost-of-living index.

In addition, the Social Security taxable wage base, which affects qualified retirement plans "integrated" with Social Security, typically adjusts each year. For 2024, the taxable wage base increases to $160,200.

For 2024, most limits increased with the exception of catch-up contributions limits and limits fixed by statute, the latter of which do not adjust based on the cost of living. The increased limits for 2024 are highlighted in bold below.

Qualified Retirement Plan Limits

2024 Limit 2023 Limit Annual Limit on 401(k)/403(b) Deferral Contributions $23,000 $22,500 Annual Limit on Age 50 and Older 401(k)/403(b) Catch-up Contributions $7,500 $7,500 Annual Compensation Limit $345,000 $330,000 Annual Contribution Limit for Defined Contribution Plans $69,000 $66,000 Annual Benefit Limit for Defined Benefit Plans $275,000 $265,000 Prior Year Compensation Amount for Determining Highly Compensated Employees $155,000 $150,000 Key Employee Compensation Limit $220,000 $215,000 Annual Limit on SIMPLE Contributions $16,000 $15,000 Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans $3,500 $3,500 ESOP Account Balance Limit Subject to 5-Year Distribution Period $1,380,000 $1,330,000 Incremental Amount Adding Additional Year(s) to ESOP 5-Year Distribution Period $275,000 $265,000 Earnings Threshold for SEP Contribution $750 $750

Deferred Compensation Limits

2024 Limit 2023 Limit Annual Limit on 457(b) Contributions $23,000 $22,500 Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to 457(b) Plans $7,500 $7,500 409A Specified Employee Compensation Threshold $220,000 $215,000 409A Involuntary Separation Pay Limit $690,000 $660,000

Health and Welfare Plan Limits

2024 Limit 2023 Limit Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Health FSA $3,200 $3,050 Annual Limit on Health FSA Carryover $640 $610 Annual Limit on Salary Reduction Contributions to Dependent Care FSA $5,000 if married filing jointly or if single $2,500 if married filing separately $5,000 if married filing jointly or if single $2,500 if married filing separately Annual Limit on HSA Contributions $4,150 (EE only) $8,300 (family) $3,850 (EE only) $7,750 (family) Annual Limit on Catch-up Contributions to HSA $1,000 $1,000 Annual Minimum Deductible for High Deductible Health Plans $1,600 (EE only) $3,200 (family) $1,500 (EE only) $3,000 (family) Annual Limit on High Deductible Health Plan Out-of-pocket Expenses $8,050 (EE only) $16,100 (family) $7,500 (EE only) $15,000 (family)

If you have a question about any of these limits and how they apply, or any other employee benefits concerns, please reach out to one of the Davis Wright Tremaine benefits attorneys.

Disclaimer

This advisory is a publication of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. Our purpose in publishing this advisory is to inform our clients and friends of recent legal developments. It is not intended, nor should it be used, as a substitute for specific legal advice as legal counsel may only be given in response to inquiries regarding particular situations.