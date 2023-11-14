Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inspired Entertainment (INSE) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Inspired stock. Inspired investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

The inquiry is examining the correctness of Inspired Entertainment's past financial disclosures.

In detail, Inspired disclosed after the market closed on November 8, 2023, that it had failed to adhere to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) concerning the capitalization of costs for developing software. This includes issues with when these costs were recorded as capital expenditures and what types of costs were qualified to be capitalized.

Furthermore, the company advised that due to these discrepancies, its financial statements for the fiscal years ending on December 31 of 2021 and 2022 should not be considered reliable by the investors. This notice also applies to the auditor's reports for those statements, all interim reports within those years, and the quarterly reports that were filed on May 10 and August 11, 2023.

Following this announcement, the value of Inspired's stock experienced a significant drop during after-hours trading on November 8, 2023.

