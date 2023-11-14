700+ Film & Entertainment Posters Worth Over $1.5m To Be Sold By Propstore In One Of The World’s Largest Poster Auctions
Propstore will be auctioning unique and original posters and art in one of the world’s most respected live auctions between November 14th – December 8th 2023
I’m very excited with Propstore’s selection of great posters from all genres. It’s a tremendous group of world class posters for all collecting budgets!”VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of our recent Annual Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London which generated an impressive £13.4 million ($16.4 million) in sales, Propstore will be auctioning unique and original posters and art lots in one of the world’s most respected live auctions between November 14th – December 8th 2023, including:
— Grey Smith, Director of Poster Consignment
- A poster from the Empire Strikes Back (1980) featuring the complete Roger Kastel artwork in the original color palette for the second in George Lucas’ original trilogy, widely considered to be one of the most scarce and desirable of all the posters in the Star Wars trilogy. Est $15,000 - $20,000
- An incredibly rare poster known as the “banned style” from post-WW2 Germany featuring The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954). Est. $20,000-$40,000
- A rare French Grande from King Kong (1933) that will be highly desired by collectors. Est. $20,000 - $40,000
- An iconic image of The Attack of the 50 ft Woman - a tribute to the campy sci-fi era, illustrated by Reynold Brown. Est $15,000 - $30,000
- A large U.S. subway poster from Thunderball (1965) by Frank McCarthy featuring Sean Connery as James Bond. Est $10,000 - $20,000.
- A rare poster from the Philadelphia story (1940) featuring Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and James Stewart. Est. $6,000 - $10,000.
- A Japanese poster of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1954) that will be in high demand among international collectors. Est. $10,000 - $20,000
- A very rare Night of the Demon (1957) British poster with bold and dramatic art - one of only a handful having survived from the film’s initial release. Est. $15,000 - $30,000
- A beautiful painting in gouache produced for a study for advertising for the famous Josef von Sternberg film, The Blue Angel (1930). Est. $8,000 - $16,000
- A collection of posters from the classic films of Elvis Presley from the collection of Jason Newsted, former bassist for Metallica. Est. $10,000 - $20,000
Bids can be placed online, over the phone, or via absentee bidding
Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, has today announced its live auction of film & entertainment posters and artwork this month, with the items on offer expected to fetch over $1.5 million.
Over 700 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Propstore’s unique Collectible Posters Auction. Registration and bidding is now open at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/391. Bids will be accepted online through December 7 & 8, 2023.
Top items to be sold at Propstore’s auction (with estimated sale prices) include:
• Seven Samurai (Toho, 1954) - Japanese B2 (20" x 28.5") Very Fine on Linen est. ($10,000 - $20,000)
• La Strada (Paramount, 1954) - Italian 4-Fogli (55" x 78") Very Fine- Folded est. ($8,000 - $16,000)
• The Invisible Ray, (Universal, 1936) - French Grande (44.5" x 61") Very Fine on Linen est. ($7,500 - $15,000)
• The Philadelphia Story (MGM, 1940) - One Sheet (27” x 41”) - Fine, est. ($6,000 - $12,000)
• Star Wars: A New Hope (20th Century Fox, 1977) - British Quad (30" x 40") Very Fine Folded est. ($6,000 - $12,000)
• Man of the World (Paramount,1931) - One-Sheet, Full-Bleed (26.25" x 40") Fine+ on Linen est. ($5,000 - $10,000)
• James Bond: Goldfinger - (United Artists, 1964) - US Subway (43.5" x 59") Very Fine- on Linen est. ($5,000 - $10,000)
• Godzilla (Trans World, 1956) - Australian One Sheet (27” x 41.5”) Very Fine- On Linen est. ($5,000 - $10,000)
• Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (Universal International, 1948) - One-Sheet (27.5" x 41") Very Fine- on Linen est. ($5,000 - $10,000)
• Blade Runner (1982) - Rolled 40x60 Poster w/John Alvin Autograph ($2,000 - $4,000)
• Reservoir Dogs (Live Entertainment, 1992) - Cannes Film Festival One Sheet (26.75” x 39.75”) Near Mint est. ($2,000 - $4,000)
• Mariyln Monroe Saturday Evening Post Magazine Poster (Curtis Publishing, 1956) - Australian One-Sheet (39.5” x 28”) - Very Fine- On Linen est. ($1,500 - $3,000)
• Call her Savage (Fox, 1932) - One Sheet (27” x 42”) - Very Fine- On Linen est. ($1,500 - $2,000)
Grey Smith, Director of Posters Consignment at Propstore commented on the upcoming auction: “I’m very excited with Propstore’s selection of great posters from all genres. It’s a tremendous group of world class posters for all collecting budgets!”
ONLINE BIDDING IS NOW OPEN
- Ends -
For further information please contact:
Felicity Beardshaw at Propstore at felicity@propstore.com or +44 (0)7901 848 262
Registration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/391
Dropbox link to images: https://bit.ly/40INcSM
Notes to Editors:
Online viewings of all auction lots can be scheduled by appointment with one of Propstore’s in-house specialists, please email jamiej@propstore.com for more information.
About Propstore:
In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.
Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of cinema’s most coveted treasures and has continued to break auction records yearly. In recent years, Propstore has expanded beyond film memorabilia, hosting semi-annual cinema poster auctions, and achieved record results in their 2022 Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auctions with the addition of music content. In addition, Propstore holds regular online auctions, partnering with many of the film industry’s major production companies, as well as having over 5,000 items available for sale at a fixed price on www.propstore.com.
In 2020, Propstore received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The Queen's Award for Enterprise is widely recognized as the UK's highest accolade for business success. The award recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
Social Media:
Facebook: @PropStore
Twitter: @propstore_com
Instagram: prop_store
YouTube: thepropstore
TikTok: @.propstore
Felicity Beardshaw
Propstore
+44 7901 848262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok