Homeowners facing foreclosure should know these red flags when lenders solicit a homeowner, says Sandra Cantu, owner of Rescue Realty, Tampa.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Real Estate Investor Warns Homeowners Facing Foreclosure to Beware of These Tactics

Homeowners facing foreclosure should know these red flags when lenders solicit a homeowner who is either in pre-foreclosure or foreclosure, says Sandra Cantu, professional real estate investor and owner of Rescue Realty, Tampa.

Florida’s foreclosure rate ranks 7th in the nation with one of every 2,698 homes, according to Sofi.com.

“The number one tactic is you’re charged a monthly fee by a legal and or consumer firm to delay the foreclosure. Unless a loan modification has been approved by your lender or you are able to repay the back-owed payments, you are delaying the inevitable and causing further damage to your credit report.” Cantu says that by paying a firm a monthly payment to delay the foreclosure, homeowners are paying their own rent without rebuilding their credit worthiness.

The second tactic is homeowners are contacted by an ombudsman i.e., representative, claiming that they can process the loan modification. Cantu says “the problem with this is if you are charged a high or monthly fee with no limit, they can stall the foreclosure with monthly payments. A homeowner can process their own loan modification, and at no costs”.

Finally, desperate homeowners borrow hard money that covers the entire amount in arrears, bringing the property current. Cantu says this is a trap. “Hard money lenders will write a convoluted contract loaning monies bringing up the arrears with a substantially high interest rate and impossible terms to satisfy. They hope that the homeowner will default. When that happens, the money lender will take possession of the property.”

What should homeowners facing foreclosure do?

Sandra Cantu says If homeowners are unable to process a loan modification with their current lender, they should look at alternative actions and consider a short sale.

“In my opinion, it could be best to cut your losses and move forward by renting somewhere. You can plan to purchase another house in 2 to 3 years when your credit score has improved.”

Cantu says the cities with the most affordable rent in greater Tampa are Seffner with a mix of housing options; Thonotosassa, more rural; and Gibsonton.

Cantu is a veteran real estate owner, investor, and advocate for smart homeownership.

Disclaimer: This is an alert and is not meant to serve as legal advice for any homeowner regardless if they are in pre foreclosure or foreclosure.

To interview Sandra Cantu, RescueRealty.com, please contact her via phone 813.690.4979 or email: info@rescuerealty.com.

Link here for past press coverage

KVOA (NBC), Tucson, AZ June 2023 Diamond Bell Ranch

NewsBreak “The Housing Dilemma in Pima County’s [AZ] Diamond Bell Ranch”

BIOGRAPHY:

Sandra Cantu, Owner

Rescue Realty

Sandra Cantu’s desire to help homeowners in arrears with their mortgages comes from her personal experience. During the real estate crash of 2008, she had her home and numerous investment properties foreclosed on.

“It’s debilitating and a tremendous blow to the ego that you cannot afford to pay your mortgage. Unexpected life changes can creep up, and it is nothing to be ashamed of,” she says. “I can empathize and sympathize with homeowners during this difficult time.”

Cantu founded RescueRealty to work in the best interests of homeowners as a network of real estate investors who specialize in providing comprehensive buying services for a wide range of properties, including homes, multi-families, pre-foreclosure, and foreclosure properties.

“We're not your average real estate agent; we're investors with a catalog of expertise and dedication to working in your best interests. We are committed to helping you sell your house in any condition and navigate the real estate market with confidence to achieve your goals.”

Sandra Cantu has comprehensive real estate expertise spans 30 years in the diverse markets of New York, Arizona, and Florida.

“I have fixed and flipped numerous properties improving the community and securing market comparables; I have processed short sales, negotiated with lenders, purchased land and properties, bought and sold properties while licensed in New York State, and held financial notes.”