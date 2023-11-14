Joey’s Food Fight Calls On Community To Promote Hunger Relief

Highland Park, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Park, Illinois -

Joey Morelli, the celebrity chef behind Joey's Food Fight, is inviting the wider public to join him on his mission to provide hunger relief to children around the world. Joey's Food Fight is unique in that it aims to give children in vulnerable communities the tools to be self-sufficient.

“Donations are always important,” acknowledges Joey Morelli, who founded Joey's Food Fight, “but they tend to have a finite impact because money and food will both run out eventually. This makes it necessary to maintain a pipeline of donations, and the unfortunate truth is that some places will see food insecurity rise faster than donations can keep up with. In turn, it will become more difficult for families to keep their children fed, but matters can be even worse for children who have no families to support them to begin with.”

When he first launched Joey's Food Fight, Morelli identified a specific problem that he could focus on: food insecurity in orphanages. Many might expect orphanages to be run smoothly, enabling children to enjoy a baseline of food security and comfort, but the reality of the situation is often quite different. Morelli says he found it shocking how easy it was for children to miss meals even in parts of the world where it was least expected (often due to mismanagement), and some orphanages are simply too poorly funded to offer any alternative.

“The law only works when there are people to enforce it and funds to allocate for it,” he points out, “so regions where children are supposed to be cared for in orphanages may still see severe shortfalls. Many orphanages are also set up by determined individuals and groups who wanted to help the children in their community but were then overwhelmed by the enormity of this task.”

Morelli agrees there is no straightforward answer to this problem, and each country has a unique set of challenges that need to be addressed in order to ensure food security for the most vulnerable in their population. However, he also says there is no need to wait for a solution to present itself. Instead, he says, much can be improved simply by giving these children the tools and knowledge to become more self-sufficient. See more here: https://www.joeysfoodfight.com.

This is why Morelli set out to visit orphanages around the world. He has raised funds to build kitchens (with the help of his team and other adults with a similar desire to pitch in) and teach children how to grow food, maintain food hygiene and safety, create delicious meals — and have fun while doing so. It is crucial, he says, to remember that the ‘workers’ here are still children, and they should be encouraged to have as much of a childhood as possible.

He explains, “A child’s physical health is only one part of the equation. They also need emotional support, an education and more that is often in short supply, so we cannot simply teach them to cook in a mechanical fashion and call it a day. Having fun is a core aspect of Joey's Food Fight, and we do everything we can to make cooking a communal, enjoyable activity that everyone can participate in. This can help these children find a purpose — and more importantly, find more joy — in their lives. You might be surprised how resilient and loving children in an orphanage can be, especially when given the chance to apply themselves in fun and challenging, yet practical, tasks. We just need to help them find that spark and give it room to grow.”

Joey Morelli has a background in Restaurant Management and Culinary Arts, and his experience in the industry dates back many years. Known for his good humor as much as his culinary expertise, Morelli makes it a point to incorporate fun into every activity he undertakes with the children he visits. Since he records his journey and shares his work online, the results of this approach are evident for all to see.

